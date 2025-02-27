Berkley man accused of preying on children now charged in connection with Grosse Pointe Park sexual assault

article

The Brief A 24-year-old Berkley man accused of sex crimes against a minor is now facing more charges for an alleged sexual assault. Darren Bradford is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Grosse Pointe Park. He was first arrested after a witness reported numerous minors visiting his Berkley apartment.



A Berkley man arrested and charged last week for sex crimes against a minor is now facing more charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl in Grosse Pointe Park.

The Wayne County Prosecutor announced Wednesday that Darren Joshua Bradford, 24, has been charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The backstory:

Bradford first attracted the attention of police when a witness saw numerous minors visiting his Berkley apartment and reported it on Feb. 5. This tip led to an undercover operation where officers allegedly witnessed multiple minors go to Bradford's home during the day.

According to Berkley police, Bradford was taking minors to lunch during the day. In the evening, he allegedly gave the minors alcohol and vapes, including ones that contained marijuana. He is also accused of having sexual contact with at least one of the victims.

That crime led to Bradford being charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Oakland County last week.

The same day that Berkley police learned about minors at Bradford's home, he allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in his vehicle in the area of Windmill Pointe Drive and Berkshire Road in Grosse Pointe Park.

What's next:

Bradford was transferred to the Wayne County Jail on Wednesday evening, where he is currently being held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond. He is due in court for the Berkley case on March 7, and will be in court for the Grosse Pointe Park case on March 12.

As the investigation continues, police are seeking information and potential victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-658-3390 or at DB@berkleymi.gov.