Berkley police seize guns, marijuana, pills after impaired woman runs red light

A traffic stop Wednesday in Berkley led police to guns, pills, and marijuana.

Police a 44-year-old Macomb woman ran a red light at 12 Mile and Tyler around 10:20 p.m.

The woman, who was under the influence of drugs, had numerous pills that weren't prescribed to her, along with 19 ounces of marijuana, which is more than you can legally possess in Michigan. They found other drug paraphernalia, too, police said.

She also had two shotguns.

Charges are pending a lab analysis.