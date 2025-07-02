Berkley's dog-centric Coffee & Bark announces Hazel Park expansion

article

The Brief A new Coffee & Park location is opening in Hazel Park in the fall.



Coffee & Bark, a Berkley coffee shop that serves both humans and pets, announced a new location this week.

Work is currently underway in Hazel Park to open a new location this fall.

"What started as a dream in Berkley has grown into something more than we could have imagined, all thanks to you — our community and fellow caffeine + dog lovers," the owners wrote on Facebook.

Coffee & Bark opened its first location on Coolidge in Berkley in 2023. When it opened, it featured a main space and a co-working space. Since then, a dog-friendly room has been added so you can bring your furry friend.

The menu includes coffee drinks and food for humans, along with baked goods for dogs.

The new location will be at 24141 John R Rd. in Hazel Park. Keep up with updates here.