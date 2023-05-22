Berkley's Jerry and Wanda Durst, former owners of Durst Lumber, die within hours of each other

Jerry and Wanda Durst were staples in the Berkley community.

"They loved their city. They were very active in the community and had a longtime business here," said the couple's granddaughter, Kara Roth. "I grew up as a child in that store, running around the store."

On Sunday, the couple died within hours of each other. Jerry died at 91 of complications from dementia, and less than 12 hours later, Wanda died at 88 after suffering a stroke a few days before. She had no idea Jerry had died.

"They didn't know life apart," said their daughter, Donna Garbarz.

The couple owned Durst Lumber and Ace Hardware.

"Everyone in the city knew you went to Durst first, and you got the best treatment," said the couple's daughter, Debbie Kaplan.

In addition to the business, Jerry previously served as the mayor of Berkley.

My dad also served two terms as the mayor of the city of Berkeley," Kaplan said.

Funeral arrangements:

Sawyer Fuller Funeral Home in Berkley

Visitation on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m.

Funeral on Thursday at 11 a.m.