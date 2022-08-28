Beto O'Rourke temporarily off campaign trail due to 'bacterial infection'

article

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is temporarily off the campaign trail due to a bacterial infection.

In a statement released Sunday, O'Rourke says he was feeling ill on Friday and went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, where he received IV antibiotics and rest.

"While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations," he said in the statement.

Events for his campaign are being postponed while he recovers.

"After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection. The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest. While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations. I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able. I cannot thank the amazing women and men at Methodist enough for the treatment I received."

O'Rourke is challenging incumbent Republican Greg Abbott for the governor's office.