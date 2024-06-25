Beware of basement flooding this week, GLWA says

article

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) is warning people in areas prone to flooding to prepare this week.

GLWA said Tuesday morning that its regional system was working as designed, with capacity to handle rainfall. However, with 1 to 1 ½ inches of rain forecasted to fall over the next two days, often in quick bursts, the water authority is urging caution for those in low-lying areas.

Those who have experienced flooding in the past are encouraged to remove valuables out of their basements out of an abundance of caution. Residents are also urged not to use their washing machines and dishwashers during heavy rain, as these appliances put more water into the system.

Metro Detroit experienced downpours Tuesday morning, with some rain expected to continue through the morning.

Scattered thunderstorms are also forecasted for Wednesday.