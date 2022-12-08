Beware of puppy scams this holiday season

article

While you're thinking of bringing a new puppy home, some scammers are thinking of ways to rip you off.

"I urge future pet owners to remain extra vigilant and to do their research when purchasing a puppy whether they are shopping online, in store or buying from a breeder," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Bad actors are always looking for ways to take advantage of consumers."

Scam websites are especially prevalent.

Since 2020, Nessel's office has received 129 complaints of alleged puppy scams. Twenty-four reports have been taken this year.

Nessel offered tips for making sure you don't get scammed: