Beyoncé's foundation donates $100K to Detroit school for digital technology

The BEYGOOD foundation, an organization led by the singer Beyoncé, made a donation of $100,000 to the Detroit School for Digital Technology (DSDT) during her world tour stop in Detroit.

DSDT is a trade school in Detroit's southwest side that offers training programs in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

The donation will go towards scholarship opportunity for ten recipients to win $10,000 each.

"It was a great day." Jamie Harris, an instructor at DSDT, said. "We had sort of a pep rally style. It was so cool because all of our students showed up and potential students who wanted to participate in the scholarship."

To qualify for the program, applicants must identify as black, indigenous, or a person of color, demonstrate financial need, have a minimum GPA of 3.0, and currently pursuing a degree at DSDT or wishing to enroll.

Additionally, applicants should have a belief in Detroit, information technology, and its potential to bring positive change to the communities it serves.

Applicants can apply through DSDT's website.

