Bicyclist critically hurt in hit-and-run in Dearborn, suspect's vehicle caught on camera

Police are investigating after a bicyclist was critically hurt in a hit-and-run over the weekend in Dearborn.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Warren Ave and Payne Street. The bicyclist was hit by a car while riding on the westbound shoulder of Warren Ave.

Police say the driver didn't stop.

The 51-year-old bicyclist, who is from Dearborn, was rushed to the hospital where he is currently still in critical condition. Police haven't given his name.

The accident was captured on video, along with a photo of the suspect’s car. Dearborn Police have released the photo in hopes that someone will recognize it.

If you recognize the car or have any information about what happened, you're asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

