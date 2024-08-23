Biddle Bowl in Wyandotte closes its doors after 76 years of family ownership

A beloved Downriver staple was sold to make way for a… storage unit.

Friday was the final day for Biddle Bowl in Wyandotte after entertaining generations of bowlers for 76 years.

"I’ve been working for 50 years, and I’m 76 years old," said Judy Sadler, who co-owned the establishment with Robert Woelkers.

The business has been family owned and operated for decades. It changed owners over the years, but it always stayed in the family.

However, the building was recently sold to a new owner. And according to news reports, it will be turned into a storage facility.

"All those memories, like everything else," Woelkers said. "It is very sad."

Bill Taylor came back to Biddle Bowl on its last day, in his old bowling shirt, to remember the days he played in a league at the business.

"We had a five-man league at the time," Taylor said. "We only had four guys on our team. The owner, Bob, filled in as the 5th man."