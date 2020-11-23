Biden picks Blinken, Mayorkas, Sullivan for key Cabinet positions

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said he intends to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland security, and a number of other officials to key Cabinet positions, Fox News has learned.

President-elect Joe Biden addresses the media on Nov. 10, 2020 at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Biden also announced Monday that he will appoint former Secretary of State John Kerry as special presidential envoy for climate, and will sit on the National Security Council — the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change.

Biden also announced Avril Haines, a former deputy director of the CIA and deputy national security adviser, as his nominee to serve as director of National Intelligence, and as the first woman to lead the intelligence community; and Jake Sullivan as White House national security adviser.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be put forward as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the transition team announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.