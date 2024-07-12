President Biden makes Detroit visit while defending his candidacy

Four years ago, candidate Joe Biden stood before supporters at a Detroit Renaissance High School, flanked by Kamala Harris and other rising Democratic stars, and called himself a bridge to the next generation of leaders. Tonight, he's back at Renaissance - but as president.

Watch Biden's Detroit address in the live player above. As he seeks reelection, many in his party are now pleading for him to keep that promise and step aside. But Biden remains defiant that he’ll remain in the race despite a disastrous debate performance that triggered a wave of calls for him to end his candidacy.

During a news conference on Thursday , when asked why he no longer considered himself a "bridge" to the next generation of leaders, Biden responded that "what changed was the gravity of the situation I inherited in terms of the economy, foreign policy, and domestic division."

"We’ve never been here before," Biden continued. "And that’s the other reason why I didn’t, you say, hand off to another generation. I gotta finish the job."

Still, Biden’s campaign has indirectly acknowledged that his route to the White House is narrowing, saying the so-called "blue wall" of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania is now the "clearest pathway" to victory even while insisting other battleground states like Arizona and Nevada are not out of reach.

That strategy is reflected in how Biden is redoubling his efforts in the Midwestern states, hitting Detroit nearly one week after he campaigned in Madison, Wisconsin; Philadelphia; and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Rallying enthusiasm in Detroit and among its sizable Black population could prove decisive for Biden’s chances of winning Michigan, which Biden reclaimed in 2020 after Donald Trump won it in four years prior by just over 10,000 votes.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is co-chair of Biden’s campaign, will be out of the state. Sen. Gary Peters, a steadfast supporter of Biden, and Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who is vying for Michigan’s open Senate seat, will also be absent from the event. United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, whom Biden actively courted during last year’s strikes and who met with him and other union leaders Wednesday, is traveling for a conference.

Meanwhile, Rep. Hillary Scholten, who is seeking reelection in a battleground district in western Michigan, joined a growing list of national Democrats who have called on Biden to step aside for another candidate.

In the two weeks since his debate debacle, Biden and his team have been on a relentless sprint to convince fretting lawmakers, nervous donors and a skeptical electorate that at the age of 81, he is still capable of being president. But a spate of travel to battleground states, interviews with journalists and a rare solo news conference have done little to tamp down the angst within the party about Biden’s candidacy and his prospects against Donald Trump in November.

So far, one Democratic senator and 16 House Democrats have publicly called on Biden to step aside, with the latest statements — from Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, California Rep. Scott Peters and Illinois Rep. Eric Sorensen — coming as the president’s highly anticipated news conference ended Thursday night. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has indicated Biden still has a decision to make on whether to run, even though the president has made it clear he remains in the race.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries met privately with Biden after the press conference, sharing the "full breadth" of views from the House Democrats about the path forward in the president’s campaign for reelection, he said in a letter to colleagues.

Jeffries said Democrats have had an "extensive discussion" about the country’s future. And the conversations have been, as he said earlier in the week, "candid, clear-eyed and comprehensive."

Two White House officials confirmed the meeting but declined further comment.

Biden advisers and aides, largely satisfied with the president’s press conference performance Thursday at the conclusion of the NATO summit, are more forcefully urging the reticent factions of the party to move on from the Atlanta debate.