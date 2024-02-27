Biden, Trump favorites to win presidential primary election in Michigan

On election night of major races, there can occasionally be edge-of-the-seat suspense.

However, there is little doubt that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will win their respective parties during the presidential primary elections in Michigan on Tuesday.

While Trump still faces criminal charges, Biden is facing backlash for his support of Israel during the ongoing war overseas.

When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got the legislature to move Michigan up in the presidential primary rotation, she hoped to deliver a big bang for her candidate – Biden.

Little did she know that a war in the Middle East would be in full bloom, and that those who oppose Biden's stance would use the election to send him a message.

Several progressive Democrats have vowed to ditch Biden and vote uncommitted this election. The question is: Will it be enough to keep him from winning?

The angst in the Trump campaign is not nearly as high as it is in the Nikki Haley campaign.

The following questions remain when it comes Haley's stance in Michigan:

How well does she do in her effort to gain some ground on the former president?

How many Democrats will cross over and vote for her?

Can she hit 40% of the vote like she did in her home state?

Does a poor showing in Michigan lead to her dropping out after Super Tuesday next week?

On the home front, this is the first election under some election reforms adopted by the voters in 2022.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is expected to take a victory lap tonight – declaring that nine days of early voting and the absentee ballots worked; close to a million of those ballots were cast.

School and government officials are also hoping voters will approve over one billion dollars in millages and bonds in local communities.