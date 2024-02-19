U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is urging Democrats to vote "uncommitted" in the upcoming Michigan primary elections due to President Joe Biden's ongoing support of Israel in its war in Palestinian territories.

"This is the way you can raise our voices," Tlaib took to social media while standing outside of a Dearborn early voting site. "Don't make us even more invisible. Right now, we feel completely neglected and just unseen by our government. If you want us to be louder, then come here and vote uncommitted."

Tlaib, representing Michigan's 12th District, is the only Palestinian-American member of Congress. Along with several other officials, Tlaib has openly criticized the Biden administration’s position in the Israel-Hamas war – calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Following Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks, the Israeli military has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians and displaced about 80% of Gaza's population.

In 2020, Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes over Donald Trump, but many Arab-Americans have vowed to ditch Biden in 2024.

Yet, Tlaib's plea has not been universally accepted.

"I’d rather she not say that," said one Dearborn voter, Franz. "Maybe she feels strongly about Biden but she really isn’t looking at the big picture."

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI 6th District) said that she does not think Tlaib is asking people not to vote for Biden in the November elections, but rather expressing dissatisfaction with current policies.

"I used to live in Dearborn, Rashida is my friend," Dingell said. "If you listen to Rashida, she is not saying don't vote for Joe Biden."

Political analysts like Dave Dulio do not believe the "uncommitted" votes will have a significant impact on the outcome of the primary elections, which are on Feb. 27.

Related article

Dulio is a professor of political science and the director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Oakland University.

"Is ‘uncommitted’ going to win the Democratic primary in Michigan? Of course not," Dulio said. "President Biden is going to win here. There's next to no competition."

However, analysts do believe this strategy could send a message.

"If we see a significant number of votes for ‘uncommitted’ in Southeast Michigan and certainly portions of Wayne County, I think the congresswoman and her allies will will look at that and say, 'hey, look, there's a significant number of Democrats who aren't with you on this policy,'" Dulio said.

There are concerns that the "uncommitted" votes could benefit former President Donald Trump in the long-run.

"Where you could really see this impact is on Election Day in November – if those supporters of Congresswoman Tlaib… who would normally be supporters of Biden, just don’t show up; just don’t vote," Duilo said.

Trump's senior advisor, Jason Miller, took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on Tlaib's message to voters – stating, "it’s all falling apart for Joe Biden."