Big 3 plant workers worry for safety amid coronavirus pandemic

The United Auto Workers have filed a grievance over conditions at the Dearborn truck plant.

"I think they should shut it down like everybody else - why wouldn't they?" said one worker.

There have been demands for deep cleaning, hand sanitizer, and even a halt in production for two weeks.

"You got thousands of people flooding into a plant every day like a sports arena," the worker said.

| RELATED: One new case of coronavirus confirmed in Macomb County, Michigan total up to 54

There are concerns that Ford's Dearborn truck plant is still operational despite the closure of schools, bars, restaurants - even the casinos.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all gatherings of more than 250 people be cancelled to slow the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Advertisement

But thousands of factory workers are still reporting for their shifts for the Big Three and their suppliers.

"I'm walking into work with a group of a thousand people all going through turnstiles, all opening up doors: the auto worker said. "Are you kidding me right now?"

FOX 2 heard from multiple people working in factories all voicing similar concerns that there's no way to stay six feet away from each other - the recommended social distancing during this crisis.

"Right next to me is another person and another person all it takes is one person to come in sick," said a Faurecia employee. "And which they probably already have - we just don't know it yet. There's over 2,000 people here."

"There's no way to maintain it - some of the jobs you're working damn near shoulder to shoulder with the person next to you," said another auto worker.

Fiat Chrysler said on Monday that 17 people in the paint shop at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant refused to work because of concerns over the virus.

The UAW, GM, Ford Motor Co, and Fiat Chrysler have announced they are forming a coronavirus taskforce to keep workers safe. The Big Three is saying this is an unprecedented situation and they will move quickly - but workers say it's not quick enough.

"We're (closing) ocal bars and stuff but we're not doing the auto industry?" said a Dearborn truck worker. "What a slap to the face - let alone they let the white collar people stay home and make blue collar come in, knowing damn well we work side by side with each other."

Ford says it has already instituted a number of safety measures - providing additional hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told FOX 2 that Michigan manufacturers are deep cleaning and sanitizing and implementing policies to slow the spread of COVID-19, but will it be enough.

"There are probably going to be some manufacturers that are ultimately going to have to shut down and the fact of the matter is - people are going to start getting sick so they may not be able to keep operating - that's what we're trying to avoid of course," Nessel said.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----

FOX 2 is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 2 app or on the FOX 2 Facebook page here.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.