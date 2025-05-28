Big Sean, Detroit Symphony Orchestra teaming up for special tribute concert

The Brief Big Sean is teaming up with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for a concert honoring the producer J. Dilla. Nasaan, Skilla Baby, and Queen Naija will also be part of the June 29 performance. Tickets go on sale Thursday.



A genre-bending show is in the works this summer in Detroit as one of its biggest hip-hop stars teams up with the city's famed orchestra for a performance.

The June show will include Big Sean emceeing and headlining a concert featuring a little bit of everything.

Big picture view:

"Big Sean & Friends with Detroit Symphony Orchestra" is a concert featuring all-things Detroit. It's set to happen in June with Big Sean leading the charge.

Also performing will be some of the city's rising stars, including Skilla Baby, Tee Grizzley, Illa J, Nasaan, and Queen Naija.

It will also include a new orchestral arrangement in tribute to famed producer J Dilla.

The event is sponsored by the Detroit Pistons.

Timeline:

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, June 29 at 7 p.m.

It will take place where the DSO performs at Orchestra Hall off of Woodward Avenue.

The doors open at 6 p.m.

What you can do:

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster with general admission going on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 29.

Presale is already up and ends May 28 at 10 p.m.

Learn more here.