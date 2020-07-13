Billionaire businessman Matty Moroun dead at 93, son confirms

article

Detroit businessman Manuel "Matty" Moroun has died at 93, his family confirmed to FOX 2 on Monday.

The billionaire businessman died on Sunday, according to Crain's Detroit, and the cause of death is believed to be congestive heart failure.

Moroun is perhaps best known for owning the Ambassador Bridge since 1979 but also for his previous ownership of the iconic Michigan Central Station, which he sold to Ford Motor Co. in 2018.

Moroun was born in Detroit and attended the University of Detroit Jesuit School before getting his bachelor's from the University of Notre Dame.

After graduation, he returned home to run the family business. Forbes reports he and his family have a net worth of $1.7 billion.