Birmingham Bridal owner accused of stealing $40-50K from brides

The owner of Birmingham Bridal, a dress shop that closed abruptly over the summer, is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from customers.

Nadica Ristivojevic, 58, of West Bloomfield, is charged with nine counts of false pretenses, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. Each count is for stealing from a victim, authorities say.

Birmingham police said brides reported paying thousands of dollars to Birmingham Bridal only to not receive their dresses in time for their weddings. The shop closed suddenly in June.

An investigation revealed that the business was struggling, and Ristivojevic was using funds from new orders to pay for older orders. Police said they also learned she had a gambling habit and admitted she was trying to win back enough money to pay for the dress orders.

Police say she stole a total of about $40-50,000 from brides.

Ristivojevic is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail on a $750,000 cash/surety bond.

