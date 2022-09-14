Birmingham House Tour returns to showcase architecture, gardens after 2-year hiatus

article

Go inside six homes to see the architecture and interior designs during the Birmingham House Tour on Thursday.

From 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., six private homes in Birmingham and Bloomfield will be open for tours. The homes' gardens will also be a focal point of the event.

Tickets ate $42, and $49 on Thursday. The event is raising funds for The Community House, a nonprofit that helps people through all stages of their lives.

Check-in will be at The Community House, 380 S. Bates St. in Birmingham. Buy tickets here.

