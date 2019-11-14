Birmingham jeweler accused of wire fraud involving 'The Yellow Rose' diamond

The feds arrested prominent Birmingham jeweler Joseph DuMouchelle and charged him with wire fraud involving a rare 77-carat diamond dubbed "The Yellow Rose" diamond -- sold for $12 million.

A judge deemed DuMouchelle a flight risk, ordering him to surrender his passport and restricting his travel to eastern Michigan, and setting his bond at $10,000 unsecured.

According to court records, the jeweler failed to pay large amounts of money he owed his clients and in some cases, he just kept clients' jewelry. The list of alleged wrongdoing goes on and on.

In federal court on Thursday, the prosecutor revealed DuMouchelle recently filed for bankruptcy. He doesn't have money to pay his debts and a number of civil lawsuits have been filed against him.

He was appointed a court-appointed attorney because the court is concerned he won't be able to afford his own council. DuMouchelle said very little in court but did agree to a court-appointed attorney.

According to his website, DuMouchelle has worked with other celebrities including Aretha Franklin, Nat King Cole, Elizabeth Taylor.

DuMouchelle will be back in court on December 5.