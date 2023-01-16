Birmingham purse snatcher who robbed 64-year-old woman caught in Las Vegas

A suspect who grabbed a woman from behind and stole her purse while she walked in Birmingham earlier this month was arrested in Las Vegas.

Birmingham police said Friday that the man was awaiting extradition back to Michigan for arraignment on charges of unarmed robbery and three counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without permission.

The 64-year-old victim was walking on Harmon near North Old Woodward just before 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4 when a man ran up behind her and forcibly put his arms around her. After a short struggle, he grabbed the victim's purse and fled.

Police said the victim's credit cards were used in nearby cities. Detectives were able to identify a suspect and learn he had traveled to Vegas. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Major Violator Section, and the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team helped capture the suspect.