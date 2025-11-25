'Bizarre and egregious': Three teens in Roseville accused of carjacking appear in court

The Brief Three suspects were arrested in a carjacking that occurred Monday afternoon. Roseville police say they quickly spotted the stolen vehicle on Gratiot near I-94, where a police chase began. The teens were arraigned on Tuesday.



It was a disturbing crime outside of Macomb County where three teens are accused of carjacking a woman outside a restaurant.

Big picture view:

The Macomb County prosecutor has issued a strong message after three teens allegedly carjacked a 50-year-old driver and her 69-year-old passenger after they left a restaurant in Roseville on Monday.

The teens are 14, 15, and 16-years-old, and according to police, one displayed an edged weapon and demanded the driver's keys.

"There have to be consequences for actions like this," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "This is totally unacceptable. You will regret what you did."

As the teens got away, a police pursuit began. The teen driver then crashed into a citizen on northbound Gratiot at the exit from Sam's Club.

"They took the vehicle and undoubtedly would have run everywhere from the police before a crash," Lucido said.

What's next:

All three teens ran away on foot. Two were arrested, and one teen ran into the Sam's Club and hid inside a restroom, where he was taken into custody.

The teens were arraigned on Tuesday.

"They are being held in the juvenile justice center here in Macomb County. We have the five days that we're entitled to because the case is bizarre and egregious," Lucido said.

The prosecutor's office will decide if the youths are tried as adults.

"In every case where a juvenile commits such an egregious crime, they more than have that possibility," Lucido said.