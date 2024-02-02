Black-owned company working to improve EV charging

As drivers transition to electric vehicles, technicians are needed to service car chargers.

"We need to train people, we need to have a reliable workforce, we need to have a skilled workforce," said Kianna Scott, a vice president with ChargerHelp!

ChargerHelp! is a black and women-owned company working to remove barriers in the technology and maintenance of EVs.

Michigan Central and ChargerHelp! partnered up to train Detroit residents for certification as EV supply equipment technicians.

Clarinda Barnett-Harrison is the director of skills at Michigan Central, where classes are underway and the first 15 students are graduating.

"We are really intentional about making sure that everyone, regardless of their background, who wants to be a part of the future of mobility has an opportunity to do so," Harrison said. "They can be charging station installers, they can repair both the physical infrastructure as well as the software."

Graduates are now equipped with skills that will benefit the EV industry, drivers, and workers.

"It's a great way in to an ever-developing, ever-changing workplace," said Marcus Glenn, who is graduating from the eight-week program.

He says he learned a lot about just how much these skills are needed.

"I did not realize how many of these stations were just around the corner from me. I didn't realize how many of these stations needed work," Glenn said. "In my mind, I'm thinking everything's working fine, it's a new industry. Not the case – a lot of them do need to be serviced, alot of them are down."

For that reason, more technicians are necessary. The average salary for electric vehicle service technicians is about $67,000 a year.

"It's been so much bigger than the training. We are helping people. They are changing their lives," Scott said. "Instilling hope, broadening their horizon – that to me is the biggest part."

The next cohort will start in March. To apply, visit Michigan Central.