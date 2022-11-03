Downtown Detroit Markets, Cadillac Lodge returning for holiday season -- What to expect

article

You can soon again browse markets in Downtown Detroit this holiday season.

The Downtown Detroit Markets open Nov. 10, just in time for you to get your holiday shopping done at the 18 local vendors.

Some of Whimsy & Wine's products (Photo: Bedrock)

"I am thrilled to participate in the Downtown Detroit Markets for the second year in a row," said Michelle Gebhard, founder of Whimsy & Wine. "Last season was an incredible experience – from the guests and fellow small business vendors to the staff and security team – I loved it all and am so ready to be back again this year to make new connections and continue to grow our brand."

The Cadillac Lodge will also be open, featuring a place to warm up and get snacks and drinks from The Iconic Collection.

(Photo: Bedrock)

"The holiday season is truly special in Detroit, and we are excited to craft meaningful and iconic experiences for the community at Cadillac Lodge, a tradition that brings so much joy as well as support for our local small businesses and entrepreneurs," said Zaid Elia, Founder of The Elia Group and The Iconic Collection. "We appreciate our relationship with the Downtown Detroit Partnership, Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation and the opportunity to collaborate on this meaningful downtown event."

(Photo: Bedrock)

Schedule:

Nov. 10 – Jan. 1

Mondays: Closed

Tuesdays: Closed

Wednesdays: 11am – 8pm

Thursdays: 11am – 8pm

Fridays: 11am – 11pm

Saturdays: 11am – 11pm

Sundays: 11am – 8pm

Special Dates and Times

Nov. 24: 8am – 2pm

Dec. 20: 11am – 8pm

Dec. 21: 11am – 8pm

Dec. 24: 11am – 4pm

Dec. 25: Closed

Dec. 31: 11am – 10pm

Jan. 1: 11am – 8pm

Downtown Detroit Markets vendors: