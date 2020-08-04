Bloomfield Hills police sergeant dies from heart attack after cutting tree

article

A police sergeant in Bloomfield Hills has died from a cardiac arrest episode late Sunday, the city's police department announced.

Sgt. Steven Splan, who was cutting and removing a large tree that had fallen on a roadway in Bloomfield Hills, suffered a fatal heart attack several hours afterward.

After removing the tree which fell onto Bloomfield Hills Parkway, east of Woodward Avenue around 12:30 p.m., Splan returned to the station where he was found unresponsive around 11 p.m.

"The Bloomfield Township Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to Sgt. Splan’s family and the Bloomfield Hills Police Department. Our extended community lost a great officer and friend. RIP Sgt. Splan, we’ve got the watch from here," read a Facebook post from the Bloomfield Township Police Department.

The 46-year-old had served the department for 15 years before dying. He's survived by his wife and four children.