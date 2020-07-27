Bloomfield Hills woman accused of stealing $72,000 from elderly vet

A severe case of elder abuse out of Oakland County accuses a 60-year-old woman of stealing more than $70,000 from an elderly veteran.

Margaret Risdon of Bloomfield Hills is now facing multiple charges of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult and two counts of failing to file her taxes. Both charges are felonies.

Risdon is believed to have written checks from the victim's bank account to herself and her business totaling nearly $56,800. She also allegedly drew $16,000 in ATM withdrawals.

It was during the alleged theft, which happened between Nov. 6, 2016 and July 20, 2017, the victim was unable to care for himself as he suffered from physical and mental ailments while living in nursing homes and hospitals.

Its cases like these that Attorney General Dana Nessel say justifies her Elder Abuse Task Force that she established after being elected into office.

“My office is not only committed to enforcing the laws of this state, but to ensuring Michigan’s vulnerable populations are not taken advantage of,” Nessel said in a statement. “Even before my time as Attorney General began, I understood the important role my office should play in protecting our senior populations."

Risdon is also accused of failing to file income taxes for the roughly $72,000 she received from the victim. Each count of failing to file taxes carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. Embezzling from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000 is a 15-year felony.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference July 30.