Bloomfield Township Fire Department presents “Fill The Boot" proceeds to MDA

The Bloomfield Township Fire Department recently issued a check for $16,129 to the Muscular Dystrophy Association from their November Fill the Boot campaign.

Stacey Breitlow, the account manager for fire fighter partnerships, was present to accept on behalf of the organization.

Breitlow said the amount raised was good enough to rate first in the district and fourth overall in the state of Michigan.

"I worked with MDA over a decade ago and then had the opportunity to return and focus on Fill the Boot, which I was very excited about," she said.

A staple since 2003, "Fill The Boot" features firefighters and their family members volunteering to solicit donations from residents at various locations such as parking lots and high-traffic intersections. President of the BTFD Charities Chris Hull spoke about the success of the event.

"Getting people right before Thanksgiving seems to be the perfect time," he said. "They are feeling grateful and giving," he stated. In addition to much-needed research, funds donated to MDA help support their Summer Camp program."