Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan members to get COVID-19 testing, treatment free

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network are expanding coverage for services related to COVID-19 - waiving all member copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatment, according to a release from the company.

The coverage applies to commercial PPO, Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO plans.

“In these incredibly difficult times, if our members contract COVID-19, Blue Cross will stand behind them all the way,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO, Daniel J. Loepp. “We want our members to get the care they need to treat COVID-19 successfully, without worrying about the cost.”

BCBSM and BCN are taking the following steps to help members during the current public health crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease:

BCBSM and BCN will waive member cost sharing for physician-authorized COVID-19 testing. In line with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, COVID-19 testing and all services that result in ordering or administration of a COVID-19 test will be covered without member cost share as of March 18, 2020. Testing and associated services must be consistent with CDC guidelines.

Blue Cross will waive member cost sharing for all COVID-19 treatment through June 30, 2020. Blue Cross will cover, with no member cost share, all COVID-19 treatment provided to members on an inpatient or outpatient basis, from both in-network and out-of-network providers. Blue Cross considers these changes immediately applicable to all members in all lines of business.

BCBSM will work with employer group customers that are self-insured to make decisions regarding their own benefits.

According to a release, this is in addition to previously announced steps Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is taking to protect members from COVID-19:

Advertisement

Covering telehealth medical services at no cost through June 30 for members with existing telehealth medical benefits.

Waiving prior authorizations for diagnostic tests and for covered services that are medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidance if diagnosed with COVID-19.

Covering the full cost of medically necessary laboratory tests to diagnose COVID-19 infection consistent with CDC guidance.



Increasing access to prescription medications by waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications (consistent with member’s benefit plan) and encouraging members to use 90-day mail order benefits if available.

Blue Cross encourages members to work with appropriate public health authorities before seeking testing for COVID-19.

The company is posting information on its blog - www.MIBluesPerspectives.com - and website - www.bcbsm.com/coronavirus -- to inform customers and members of the latest on the national impact of coronavirus and provide counsel on what to do and where to seek care if members come down with symptoms.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms