Blue Lakes Fire response in final stages as Michigan DNR crews clean up after blaze

Crews are in the cleanup stage after the Blue Lakes Fire.

The Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that crews were identifying and mopping up hot spots that are left over from the 2,516-acre fire in northern Michigan.

The fire in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties was started by lightning May 11. It was reported around 12:40 p.m. Friday.

Numerous agencies helped the DNR respond, including the USDA Forest Service; Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Management; the Tri-Township, Hillman Area, Lewiston, Vienna, Albert Township, Charlton Township and Onaway fire departments; the Canada Creek Ranch Fire Brigade; Onaway, Hillman Area, Tri-Township and Cheboygan EMS and the Michigan State Police.

"We’d like to express appreciation for the assistance and support of all the partners and cooperators involved," said Kerry Heckman, public information officer for the DNR’s Incident Management Team.

There may be smoke seen in blackened areas. This is normal, the DNR said. People and pets should stay out of the blackened areas because there may be hot spots.

Drivers are also reminded to watch for wildlife in the area. Animals may be active after leaving their homes to avoid flames. Elk, deer, porcupines, turkeys, and a scarlet tanager have all been spotted nearby.