Blue Origin's historic launch has roots in Washtenaw Community College

The Brief Washtenaw Community College hosted a watch party for the Blue Origin flight Monday Two of the people who worked on the project, including one of the astronauts, are alumnus of the school It's a moment of pride for both the school's president and her staff



It was a big day at Wastenaw Community College in Ann Arbor where fans of space travel got the chance to celebrate two of their own Monday.

Two former students who got their start at the school were part of the historic all-female Blue Origin launch.

Big picture view:

The president of Washtenaw Community College was among those in the crowd of a watch party Monday morning.

She, along with several others watched the Blue Origin flight into space.

But while Dr. Rose Bellanca was happy to see another flight beyond the atmosphere, the launch carried something extra special for her and the school she oversees.

"Next to commencement, this is probably one of the proudest feelings that I have had and what really excites me is that I see our staff so proud about it," said Bellanca.

That's because former students Aisha Bowe and Nathan Perry were part of the launch.

Bowe is a NASA rocket scientist and was part of the trip into space. Perry works at Blue Origin as a launch vehicle test engineer.

"It was a beautiful moment," said Susan Dentel, a professor at the school.

Dig deeper:

Dentel never taught either of the students, who eventually transferred to the University of Michigan.

But she says their impact is felt on campus in other ways.

Bowe was a force behind some of the campus's science-based programs. She was also the keynote speaker for a STEAM week the school hosted for several years.

That included helping middle school and high school students get immersed in science.

And according to Dentel, Bowe is also helping prepare the next generation of scientists with a pre-engineering scholarship she has pushed for.

Meanwhile, Perry helped tutor some of the students at their scholars program.