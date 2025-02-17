Blue Skies Brewery in Auburn Hills closes; other locations to stay open

article

Another brewery has shuttered its doors, this time in Auburn Hills.

Blue Skies Brewery in Auburn Hills has closed, but its other locations will remain open.

"To our amazing staff – your creativity, hard work, and dedication made this space truly special," the business wrote in a post sharing the news. "To our loyal patrons – thank you for your unwavering support, for every visit, every shared laugh, and every toast. This is now goodbye!"

The Blue Skies family of businesses includes the Chateau Aeronautique Winery and Mile High Distillery. Fans of the wine will be able to find it at Michigan By The Bottle Tasting Room right next door to the Auburn Hills brewery.

If you don't mind driving a bit, the businesses' other spots - Airpark in Jackson and the Irish Hills location - are still open.