Boat party Jobbie Nooner hits the water Friday despite pandemic

"Have fun, be safe, be an adult and be smart," said Sam Day.

Jobbie Nooner, known as the Midwest's biggest boat party will go on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The party may not start until Friday, but attendees like Sam Day are already excited and feel safe.

"I wouldn't miss it for the world," he said. "Especially because Jobbie Nooner, you are already on your boat, you are already separated from other. Hopefully you're going out with people you trust and tying up with other boats to me, I don't see it as an issue."

Thousands are expected to tie up their boats around Gull Island on Lake St. Clair for a day of drinking. But because of the pandemic, participants might make some changes.

"My friends who have boats are talking about excluding people they are letting onto their boats it won't be a free for all," he said.

Advertisement

The Saint Clair County Sheriff's Office is working with several agencies to make sure people stay safe. buy when it comes to social distancing.

"We can't enforce that with the amount of people we have and the amount of people who will be out there," said Sgt. Marty Stoian, St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies will also wear personal protective equipment as coronavirus cases continue to rise this month. they are asking partiers to use common sense.

"If it was a sanctioned event it would be canceled but it's not we have no control of thousands of people meeting up on an island - but I'd like to say everyone should stay safe and try to keep social distancing as best as possible," said Stoian.

"Freedom. We've all been cooped up and stuck in the house for a couple months," Day said. "It's going to be nice to get a touch of normalcy and while it won't be exactly like it always is, some will be wearing masks, but just a sense of normalcy."

The sheriff's office says there could also be some rough weather Friday night so they're asking boaters to take precautions.