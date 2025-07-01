Boat sober: Oakland County focuses patrols on lakes for 4th of July

article

The Brief The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is upping lake patrols for the holiday weekend. Operating a boat with a BAC of .08 or higher is a crime in Michigan. The penalties include fines and jail time.



The Oakland County Sheriff's Office plans to have eyes on the water this 4th of July weekend in an effort to curb intoxicated boating.

Additional marine deputies will be patrolling the county's lakes between July 4 and 6 as part of Operation Dry Water, a national campaign aimed at stopping boating under the influence.

Dig deeper:

Like driving, operating a boat with a BAC of .08 or higher is a crime in Michigan. If convicted of boating while under the influence, a person could face jail time and fines. The penalties are even greater for repeat offenses, or if a person is killed or injured as a result of someone operating a boat while intoxicated.

"We know the Fourth of July holiday is the focal point of summer for many families," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said. "No matter whether you’re behind the wheel of a car or operating a boat, don’t drink alcohol and drive. Protect yourself, your family, and your friends. We want everyone to enjoy

the many things that make Oakland County such an attractive destination, but we want the holiday to be a safe one."

By the numbers:

The sheriff's office's marine unit, which is the largest in the state, will be ready all weekend to respond to emergencies and help people safe while they enjoy the holiday.

According to the sheriff's office, the unit has a 30-member full-time search and rescue team and more than 45 part-time marine deputies ready to respond to emergencies.

These teams have access to 23 patrol boats, three rapid response jump boats, one hovercraft, 11 all-terrain vehicles, and six specialty boats. They also use SONAR and AquaEyes for search and rescue emergencies.

In addition to the in-house marine deputies, the office also contracts with 12 communities to patrol 19 lakes.