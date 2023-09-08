Boater flashes police badge after running over jet ski in Genesee County

A case of boat rage has one Michigan man out a jet ski and fuming after he was run over by a man upset that he had gotten splashed.

The boater would later flash an Oakland County Sheriff's badge, Shaun Wolfe said. He escaped the collision with only cuts after bailing from his jet ski.

"If I wouldn't have jumped off of it, I would’ve been in the hospital for sure," he said.

Wolfe was among the many people enjoying lake life in Genesee County on Labor Day earlier this week. They had congregated at Holloway Reservoir for the holiday to enjoy one more slice of summer.

But the fun quickly took a turn after Wolfe allegedly splashed a boater while riding on a jet ski.

"Next thing, I know this guy is barreling at me dude, full throttle, doesn't even try slowing down or turn, boom smacks me," he said.

Caitlyn Lalone, who witnessed the crash, thought Wolfe had died from the incident after he spent a long time underwater.

"He just charged over to us and ran him over. Shaun was underwater. We thought the worst at that time. We didn’t see him, we thought he was dead," said

More than a dozen people saw the crash. Some bystanders even followed the charging boat to get their information. That's when the boater showed a sheriff's badge. Wolfe said he claimed to be an off-duty police officer from Oakland County, leaving people stunned.

"I felt really discouraged that he was a cop that would do that. I was in awe that he could actually do this to somebody with his kids on his boat and his wife," he said.

"He’s obviously not scared of the law because he is the law," said Lalone.

Police were called about the incident, but there's been no development. The sheriff's department said they have launched an internal investigation to figure out if the claim is true.

As for the jet ski, it's out of commission.