Bob Bashara, convicted in hitman murder of his wife, has died in prison at 62

Bob Bashara, the Grosse Pointe Park man notoriously convicted in the murder of his wife, has died in prison at the age of 62, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Bashara was found guilty of several charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of his wife, Jane, back in 2012. Bashara had long maintained he had nothing to do with her death.

According to the MDOC, Bashara was housed at the prison in Whitmore Lake, the Woodland Center Correctional Facility. He died at an Ann Arbor area hospital on Monday.

Chris Gautz from the MDOC, said that he could not officially say if Bashara died from COVID-19 due to HIPPA law, but added that there were no confirmed cases at the prison he had been lodged at.

Bashara's trial in 2014 garnered national media attention over the grisly and salacious details. Bashara, known as "Master Bob," was convicted of arranging his wife’s killing so he could devote more time to cavorting with other women who shared his love for sexual bondage and domination.

“You lived in two worlds,” Wayne County Judge Vonda Evans told Bob Bashara at his sentencing. “Light - your family, community and friends. And darkness where your lies were your truth and your truth was a lie. ... I have no mercy for you.”

It initially appeared that Jane, a marketing executive, had been killed at random. But the investigation soon revealed her death was not by chance. Prosecutors said Bob Bashara coerced a handyman with a low IQ to strangle his wife in the family garage and to abandon the body in Detroit.

It turned out that Bashara was living a double life - a Rotary president and son of a late judge who dabbled in bondage and domination in a sex dungeon under a bar called the Hard Luck Lounge.

Jurors heard from Bashara’s mistress as well as other women from Oregon and Chicago.

“Master Bob - master of manipulation,” the judge told Bashara in a mocking tone.

Bashara, however, was defiant at the hearing, declaring, “I loved my Jane dearly.”

He was sentenced to life in prison in January 2015 even though he was already in prison at the time. He pleaded guilty to trying to have Joe Gentz, the handyman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with Jane's death, killed in jail in 2012.

Most recently in 2018, the Michigan Supreme Court turned away his appeal. Last year it was also reported he was turning to the federal courts for an appeal.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.