Bobby Ferguson's cousin shares conversation after early release from prison

Bobby Ferguson, an associate of Kwame Kilpatrick who was sentenced to 21 years in prison for helping the former Detroit mayor, was released from prison this week.

He served eight years of his sentence and was released on compassionate grounds due to concerns over health conditions and COVID-19.

Daniel Ferguson, Bobby Ferguson's cousin, shared the first phone call he had with him after release.

"We shared a moment where you realize man, I'm actually free and he's like, 'You know that feeling cuz,'" so it's just a great feeling," Daniel Ferguson said. "I could hear it in his voice, how happy he was."

Daniel Ferguson has spent time in prison and said he has a unique perspective of the situation.

"I know him having sat down this time for eight years, he has a newfound look on things. He's definitely going to see things differently and it's going to be interesting to see what he decides to do," Daniel Ferguson said.

Bobby Ferguson's attorney Mike Rataj said he is very religious and mentored other inmates behind bars.

"I've gotten a lot of questions -- 'What's Bobby going to do next?' and all this other stuff. For God's sake, the man's been out less than 24 hours so he needs to decompress he needs to spend time with his wife and his children and his grandchildren that he's now meeting for the first time," Rataj said.

Bobby Ferguson will be able to meet five grandchildren who were born while he was incarcerated.

The U.S. Attorney objected to his release but Rataj says the sentence he received for bribery and extortion was far longer than normal.

"The average sentence for those crimes is 32 months," he said.

Bobby Ferguson's family said they are thankful he is home.

"We're grateful, ecstatic, and as far as we're concerned, justice prevailed," Daniel Ferguson said. "It's just a good feeling to be able to be with your family. I know how I felt when I got home, so I know how he's feeling."