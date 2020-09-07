Bodies of two found burned beyond recognition inside Detroit home

The Detroit Fire Department said the remains of two people were found inside a home after a fire burned on the city's west side and were burned so beyond, they were 'beyond recognition'.

The Detroit Fire Department said it was called to a home in the 3700 block of Pingree, just west of Dexter and south of Joy Road, around 6:30 Monday morning.

Officials said two people were found burned beyond recognition on the first floor of the home.

Investigators also say they do not believe the fire is suspicious in nature but the cause is still not known.