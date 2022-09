Body found 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore

Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.

A sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the Berrien County village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the Coast Guard, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department said.

A Coast Guard crew recovered the body and turned it over to the sheriff’s department for the investigation.

An autopsy was planned to identify the person and determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s department didn’t immediately release more information about the death or how the body might have gotten so far offshore.