The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has proposed adding several new insects, mammals, fish, amphibians, and reptiles to the state's endangered and threatened species list.

According to a draft that outlines the different species the DNR has suggested should be added to the list, they include new species of mollusks, two kinds of bumblebees, rattlesnakes, turtles, more than a dozen birds, and multiple bat species.

The DNR came up with its revised list after hosting seven different advisory committees that made recommendations based on specialties of each animal species. The list was first unveiled during a public meeting on Aug. 30.

The department is now accepting comments on the proposed changes for the rest of the month.

Animal species on the list are granted special governmental protections under the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, which can restrict development near habitats where the threatened species live.

Written comments on the proposed changes may be sent to DNR-EndangeredSpeciesList@Michigan.gov or by mail to Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife Division, ATTN: Endangered Species Specialist, P.O. Box 30444, Lansing, MI 48909.

Comments will be accepted until Sept. 30.

Recommendations to endangered threatened species list

Mollusks

Rayed bean, Eastern pondmussel, Fawnsfoot, Black sandshell, Six-whorl vertigo

Insects

Rusty-patched bumblebee, American bumblebee, Swamp metalmark, Robertson's Flightless planthopper, Huron River leafhopper, Ottoe Skipper, Russet-Tipped clubtail, Gray petaltail, Frosted elfin, Tiger spiketail, Leafhopper, Alleghany river cruiser, Culvers root borer, Nabokov's blue, Grizzled skipper, Elusive clubtail

Fish

Southern redbelly dace, shortjaw cisco, Mooneye, Sauger, Orangethroat darter, Silver chub, Bigmouth shiner, Brindled madtom

Amphibians

Small-mouthed salamander, Western lesser siren

Reptiles

Copper-bellied water snake, Wood turtle, Eastern massasauga rattlesnake, Eastern box turtle

Birds

Long-eared owl, Henslow's sparrow, Northern goshawk, Eastern whip-poor-will, Upland sandpiper, Spruce grouse, Black tern, Evening grosbeak, Peregrine falcon, Caspian tern, Cerulean warbler, Kirtland's warbler, Golden-winged warbler

Mammals