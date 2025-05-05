Body found in attic after Detroit house fire

article

The Brief A female's body was found in the attic of a Detroit house after a fire. Her identity and cause of death is unknown. Homicide and arson units are investigating.



While searching a Detroit house after a fire early Monday, firefighters discovered a body in the attic.

According to Detroit Police Cmdr. Ryan Connor, firefighters and officers responded to a house fire in the area of Aurora Street and Wyoming Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

What we know:

Once the flames were out, firefighters searched the home and found a female's body.

What we don't know:

The female's identity and age are unknown. It is also unclear if she died from the fire or other causes.

What's next:

Homicide and arson investigation units were at the scene. They will be working to determine the cause of the fire and the identity of the victim.

Connor said the medical examiner will also determine how the victim died.