Body found in shallow grave in Detroit identified as woman missing since September

article

The Wayne County Medical Examiner says it has confirmed the identity of a woman who was found after a DTE discovered her hand sticking out of a shallow grave last week.

Alyssa Itchue has been identified as the woman whose body was found by a utility worker Hildale near Outer Drive and Van Dyke.

Itchu, 28, was reported missing on Sept. 20. On Nov. 18, when Detroit Police Shared a missing person poster on social media, they said she was known to frequent the city's east side, which was where her body was found.

Authorities were able to identify her based on her fingerprints.

The remains were found in the backyard of a home on the city's east side Wednesday night by a DTE Energy worker who reported finding the hand sticking out of the ground. Detroit Police and the FBI were at the scene as recently removed by workers in HAZMAT suits.

A friend of the family set up a GoFundMe page for Itchue's family and is talking with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack about her death.