Body found shot, tied up and burned in Detroit's Brightmoor neighborhood

Police are investigating after a body was found overnight on Detroit's west side. We're told the victim had been found shot, tied up and set on fire in the Brightmoor neighborhood.

Police were called to the area of West Outer Drive and Westbrook, which is near Lahser, just after 4 a.m. to investigate after neighbors heard several shots and got concerned.

When police got to the neighborhood they found the victim on the road. The victim is believed to be a man, though police say it was hard to distinguish from the burns.

His legs were tied up and he had also been shot. Several shell casings were found near the body.

Someone in the area did report seeing a car speed away from the scene. Police say a light-colored minivan that went south on Outer Drive.

If you were in the area at the time or think you know anything about this crime call Detroit Police Homicide at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.