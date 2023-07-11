Body of missing elderly Rochester woman found in Almer Township

article

A body found in Almer Township is believed to be missing senior Mary Sullivan, according to Rochester police.

Sullivan, 79, has been missing since June 28 from Rochester. She was discovered deceased inside her car which had been in a ditch.

Almer Township is north of Caro in Tuscola County. Sullivan, from Rochester had been suspected of heading to Bad Axe prior to disappearing.

Police say no foul play is suspected, adding that formal identification will be made after an autopsy by the county medical examiner.

The family, which had been offering a $5,000 reward, has been notified by authorities.