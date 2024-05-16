Over 400 stolen vehicles worth approximately $8 million, more than 40 different cities, counties, and towns victimized, and 200 arresting officers involved in apprehension.

The numbers behind a massive car ring bust overseen by the Michigan Attorney General on Wednesday underscores both the size of the problem and the urgency law enforcement treated the thefts.

Michigan's top prosecutor compared the size of the problem to a video game.

"It's like a Grand Theft Auto video game," said Dana Nessel.

Since August 2023, hundreds of vehicles have been taken out of car dealership parking lots. An investigation that started in Troy soon spread across Southeast Michigan, culminating in a FORCE Team-led series of search warrants being executed at eight locations on Wednesday, May 15.

Six people are now in custody after hundreds of officers from more than a dozen local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies converged on the suspects early in the morning. Among those involved were agencies from Auburn Hills, Canton, Dearborn, Detroit, Eastpointe, Farmington Hills, Lansing, Livonia, Novi, Roseville, Royal Oak, Sterling Heights, and Southfield.

The alleged operation worked in over 40 different jurisdictions across Oakland, Washtenaw, Macomb, and Wayne counties. There were other instances in Eaton and Kent counties.

Locations of search warrants executed in Michigan.

Beyond just the size of the operation, other novel aspects of the crime ring was the age of the suspects and how they managed to steal so many brand-new cars and trucks. Ranging in age from 18 to 25, the ring worked by using something called a stolen pro pad. It would help them decode a vehichle's key fob, allowing access to the car.

"It's not like the old days when you're taking wires and putting them together," Rod Alberts, who heads the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

Alberts and the association worked closely with law enforcement and cities where the afflicted dealerships were located to help catch the thieves.

"When you have 200 dealers throughout the metro area here, logistically located, it makes an easy target for these crime rings," said Alberts.

Besides just law enforcement, there is now legislation to make it illegal in Michigan to own a pro pad.

Each defendant has been charged with conducting a criminal enterprise and use of a computer to commit a crime, both 20-year felonies. The men who were arraigned include:

Kevin Lamont Stevenson Jr., 21, of Detroit, who has been additionally charged with nine counts of Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Joseph David Doyle, 25, of Onsted, who has been additionally charged with six counts of Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Braylen Jeese Green, 20, of Wixom, who has been additionally charged with nine counts of Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Dejhon Trevon Bush, 20, of Detroit, who has been additionally charged with seven counts of Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Zamarr Terrell Johnson, 18, of Troy, who has been additionally charged with 12 counts of Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Motor Vehicle and two counts of 4th Degree Fleeing or Eluding.

Desmond Maurice Wilso, 21, of Detroit, who has been additionally charged with nine counts of Receiving and Concealing a Stolen Motor Vehicle and one count of Breaking and Entering with Intent.

"Some of the adults that put them to do these kind of thefts are reaping the rewards for that and the kids are getting in as much trouble," said Chief Corey Haines with Eastpointe Police.

The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team is still working ot locate two additional suspects.

And even more arrests may be on the way, with some 20 additional suspects on the attorney general's list. That includes those who purchased some of the stolen vehicles.