Dearborn Heights woman charged with murder after boyfriend dies from shooting

A 30-year-old Dearborn Heights woman was charged in the May 1 shooting of her boyfriend.

Leah Renee Johnson is accused of shooting her 41-year-old boyfriend in their house in the 25100 block of Colgate Street at about 2:30 a.m. May 1.

The victim was shot in the neck, and was in the bedroom of the house when police and EMS arrived.

Nicholas Stevens, 41, died on May 5. After his death, Johnson's charges were upgraded to second-degree murder and felony firearm.

The officers’ investigation concluded that an alleged verbal altercation between the couple took place, and escalated with Johnson producing and firing a handgun at the victim, hitting him in the neck.

She was initially offered a bond that she was unable to post. After the charges were upgraded, bond provisions were revoked.

Johnson is next due back in court at 9 a.m. June 12 for a probable cause conference.