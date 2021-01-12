Body of missing transgender woman found inside car on Detroit's west side

The body of a missing transgender woman was found on Detroit's west side Tuesday.

Natasha Keianna had been missing since just after Christmas and was last seen in her white Saturn SUV after leaving a motel at Eight Mile near Greenfield. Today her body was found inside her vehicle at Coyle and Vassar by Detroit police.

Detroit police say the body did not show signs of decomposing that there were no signs of trauma or foul play. The medical examiner will make an official announcement after investigating.

Her mother confirmed that officers made the discovery.

"They identified (her)," her mother said. "I am waiting to go down to the city morgue and homicide came to my house."

A neighbor said that the vehicle had been parked in front of his family's home for about two weeks and said he had called police "a couple of times."

"They finally came out," he said.

Keianna was born William Patterson but is now transgender and identifies as a woman. Her family says she was in good mental and physical condition at the time of her disappearance.

"A week, my baby sat there in the car a week and froze to death," her mother said. "This lady kept calling Detroit police and they never came out."