Body of missing Warren dad found buried up north • Netflix's 'Twin Flames' documentary • End of warm weather

After months of no luck, Warren police say they have finally located the body of a beloved father and local football coach who went missing under suspicious circumstances over the summer.

The body of James Wilkins was located earlier this week in a remote area of Oscoda Township, near an access road that was desolate and covered with brush and trees. Aided by a cadaver dog from Michigan State Police, investigators say Wilkins had been buried before his discovery.

Earlier this year, Wilkins' roommate Donald Renfoe was arrested and charged with his murder. On Aug. 25, he was arraigned on counts of tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual, and felony firearm, in addition to a first-degree murder charge.

Another individual identified as Darius Glenn has been charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact for his role in concealing the murder.

Warren police were originally notified of Wilkins' disappearance on June 9. The 27-year-old had been in contact with his family before text messages from his phone stopped. Officers suspected foul play early on in the investigation.

During the investigation, Renfoe was identified as a person of interest. A search warrant was soon executed at his apartment as well as a vehicle associated with Renfoe.

While searching the apartment, police found a recently patched bullet hole in the wall with suspected blood. Detectives later learned that on the day of Wilkins' disappearance, Rendfoe bought cleaning supplies from a local hardware store.

Glenn, who is a friend of Renfoe, allegedly worked with him to clean out the apartment and likely dispose of Wilkins' body.

Then on Monday, aided by MSP, Oscoda Township Police and Fire, and the U.S. Park Service, Warren police found Wilkins body, along with additional evidence.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to positively confirm his identity.

‘Escaping Twin Flames’ documentary on Netflix

A couple that lived in Farmington Hills are the stars of a new Netflix documentary series called "Escaping Twin Flames." While many may call "Twin Flames Universe" a cult, police say they do not suspect criminal activity.

The organization is advertised as a community that helps people find their soulmate and reach a "harmonious union," according to their website. It is run by Jeff and Shaleia Ayan.

The Ayans have since moved from Farmington Hills, where they started Twin Flames Universe, to Suttons Bay in Northern Michigan. Their former neighbors described them as the "weird couple" on the block, but did not know how deep activities ran.

The couple sells classes, subscriptions, books, sessions and more. The documentary shows how Twin Flames University has increasingly become manipulative and controlling of its members – allegedly promising spiritual connections, forcing labor, and even persuading some people to transition genders to fit their agenda.

Farewell to warm weather

Soak in the last of the warmth this morning, the cold front is coming! The dividing line is easily spotted by checking out our 4 a.m. temperatures. The graphic below reveals where the cool weather is pushing out warm weather.

So we're hanging onto the last of the warmth with the 40s winning by the afternoon. Rain will break out this morning and totals stay mainly below a quarter inch.

The weekend is colder, but there will still be sunshine coming through.

And the rain will return Tuesday with that system sending temperatures tumbling further. The coldest feel of the season arrives for Thanksgiving. While no big snows are coming, lake effect snow showers will be possible.

Humane Society: Animal neglect at Novi Petland

An undercover investigation at a Petland store in Novi revealed improper animal care and neglect that resulted in disease, injuries, and defects.

According to The Humane Society of The United States (HSUS), an investigator dressed as a kennel worker and a hidden camera "documented sick puppies, puppies with birth defects, dangerous conditions and improper care."

"They get driven in the back of dark vans, very little attention in cages that are stacked two or three high – for hours," said Blake Goodman, the Michigan Director of HSUS. "That means sometimes these puppies end up sitting in their own filth." In response, Petland refuted the claims and released the statement below:

"Like clockwork, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) has kicked off its annual fundraising season with allegations from an undercover HSUS operative against a family-owned business. Each year, HSUS, which does not operate a single pet shelter, nor provide any support to 98-percent of U.S. humane societies and shelters (Center for the Environment and Welfare report, "Struggling Shelters," Nov. 2023) publicizes its homegrown "investigation" to get press and draw in unsuspecting donors.

What Dan Kildee's exit means for Congress

In an unexpected exit from Congress, Democrat Dan Kildee who represents Michigan's 8th District which includes his hometown of Flint, announced Thursday he would not seek reelection. Kildee as an incumbent had a lock on the seat.

But his district may not swing in the same direction without Kildee running, who said his recent cancer surgery played a role.

What the move sets off is a scramble by Republicans and Democrats to capitalize on the open seat, which some political experts consider a toss-up. In an environment where every seat in the House of Representatives could mean the majority, it could trigger an expensive race.

It won't be the only purple district in Michigan that could draw big political attention. The 7th District, which is represented by Elissa Slotkin, will also be up for grabs in the 2024 election.

Daily Forecast

Temperatures are going to continue falling next week with Thanksgiving expected to be the coldest spell of the season. But before then, it'll be rain and a cold front on Friday.

What else we're watching

The official tree lighting ceremony in Detroit is Friday. Check out the Noon for live coverage before the big unveiling. After General Motors workers voted to approve a deal with the automaker, Ford is expected to be the next to ratify an agreement with the UAW. A water main break on Seven Mile in Redford Township is impacting local businesses and may divert traffic for the day. It also may generate some discolored water. Another round of lane closures in Oakland County is expected this weekend. Eastbound I-96 will be closed at a portion of the highway as work continues on the highway's flex route. Signs are also being installed. The 8th Annual Royal Oak Market Art Fair Edition put on by the Guild of Artists and Artisans will continue Friday inside the farmers market near downtown.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of rape, abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.

Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court that Combs brought her into his "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle" not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19 and he was 37 in 2005.

Attorney Ben Brafman said Combs "vehemently denies" the allegations.

Ventura, now 37 herself, said Combs, now 54, began the pattern of abuse began as soon as their relationship did.