Body Party yoga class fundraiser for First Step of Michigan

Body Party is hosting a 60-minute yoga fundraiser next week fundraising for First Step.

The class celebrates all bodies and all levels of yoga while raising money for First Step of Michigan; a non-profit that provides services for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The class will be held on Sunday, August 28 at 11 a.m. at the Hazel Park Art Fair. The cost is $20.

Visit their website here if you're interested in attending the class or to learn more.