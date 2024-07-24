Where to find $8 burgers for Detroit Burger Week
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Restaurants in Detroit and beyond are celebrating Detroit Burger Week with deals.
From now through July 28, stop at one of 13 restaurants to try the eatery's featured burger.
Some options include the Kelly's Smashburger at Kelly's Bar in Hamtramck, the spicy Kruncher at Detroit's Royale With Cheese, and more.
Burger Week has an app to help you find food and keep track of what you tried. Plus, if you check into five participating restaurants, you'll be entered to win swag and gift cards.
Restaurants participating in Burger Week:
- CK Diggs
- Comet Burgers
- Gus’ Snug Irish Pub
- Hamilton’s at Godfrey Hotel
- IceBurg
- J's Penalty Box
- Kozy Lounge
- Kelly’s Bar Hamtamck
- McVee’s Pub and Grub
- O’Connor’s
- Pine Coast
- Rock On Third
- The Old Shillelagh
Download the Burger Week app here.