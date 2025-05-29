Body pulled from Clinton River in Mount Clemens

The Brief A body was pulled from the Clinton River in Mount Clemens on Thursday afternoon. A 911 caller reported seeing two feet in the river, surrounded by a significant amount of debris. Few details are known about the deceased's identity or whether they were a victim of a crime, as the investigation is ongoing.



The Macomb County Sheriff said a body was pulled from the Clinton River after a caller said it was found among debris in Mount Clemens.

The sheriff's office said details are very limited but confirmed that a 911 caller alerted them to a possible body in the river under the Gratiot Avenue Bridge on Thursday.

What we know:

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, around 2:25 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were called about a possible body in the river in Mount Clemens. The caller reported seeing two feet in the river surrounded by a lot of debris.

Deputies arrived and confirmed there was a body in the river. The marine division was called in to help pull the body out of the water.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say if the body was a man or woman or a possible victim of a crime.

The release did not offer any other details and the sheriff's said information is limited at this time but more details will be provided as they become available.